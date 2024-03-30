Harrisburg man wanted after one person shot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are looking for a man after a shooting on Wednesday in the city.

Police say Cameron Hutchinson is wanted for his alleged involvement in the March 27 shooting at North 16th and Briggs Streets.

Officers had found a man with a gunshot wound in the area around 4:45 p.m. and say he was taken to an area hospital.

Hutchinson, 21, is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm Prohibited, and Carrying a Firearm Without a License.

Anyone with information on Hutchinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

