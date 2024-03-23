Harrisburg man sentenced for drug, firearm offenses; DOJ

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A Harrisburg man was sentenced to spend multiple years in prison for drug and firearm offenses, the Department of Justice announced.

Jason Robles, 43, was sentenced to spend 65 months, or just over 5 years, in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Wilson, a news release reads. Following his release, Robles will have to spend three years on supervised release and pay $100 in penalties based upon a guilty plea he made.

Prosecutors say that Robles was a previously convicted felon and that prevented him from possessing firearms of ammunition. He was convicted of multiple drug offenses, once in 2021 and another time in 2002.

Robles led State Police on a high-speed chase where he reached speeds of 115 mph and drove into oncoming traffic, but he eventually stopped. According to prosecutors, this was when heroin, marijuana, cocaine base as well as a loaded .9mm Polymer “ghost gun” was discovered in Robles’ possession.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF). It is part of the Project Safe Neighborhood program.

