Harris to visit Planned Parenthood clinic that provides abortions in Minnesota

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit a Planned Parenthood clinic that performs abortions in Minnesota on Thursday, according to a White House official, as abortion access continues to be a key issue in the upcoming election.

Her visit, first reported by NBC News and confirmed by POLITICO, will mark the first time a vice president or president has been to a clinic that provides the procedure.

It comes as part of her nationwide “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour, which was announced in December and kicked off in Wisconsin on the 51st Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Harris has made stops in Arizona, California, Georgia and Michigan, as abortion and contraception access are becoming a key part of President Joe Biden’s reelection strategy.

In January, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill protecting abortion and other reproductive rights in his state after Democrats took control of both chambers of the state’s legislature this year.



The trip to Minnesota also comes as Biden and Harris have committed to visiting every battleground state in March. The White House announced on Thursday morning that Biden would be traveling to Nevada and Arizona next week.

Harris is also expected to speak at a campaign reception in St. Paul before returning to Washington, according to the White House.

Eugene Daniels contributed to this report.