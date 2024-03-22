Harris Ranch BBQ now hiring for upcoming Bakersfield locations
Walt Harris, 40, won't be eligible for a UFC return until 2027.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Microsoft's latest gambit to snag much of the human talent from Inflection AI is causing waves this week. The subtext is clear enough: Microsoft doesn't want to run into regulatory oversight in the form of anti-trust action. Regardless of your perspective on such deal-killing, Microsoft seems to have found a way around the matter in this case.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but these popular little dwellings won't stay in stock forever.
DoorDash is partnering up with Wing to test a drone delivery feature. The pilot program started in Virginia and delivers menu items from fast food restaurant Wendy’s.
Boeing's CFO today outlined the steps the company is taking to address a series of issues affecting the safety and reliability of its planes (not to mention the company’s reputation).
Dannen had to hire a new football coach and fired his men's basketball coach in his brief Washington tenure.
The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker imparts noticeable wood-fired flavor into meats, seafood and sides and offers a lot of handy features. It requires some extra steps grills don’t, but you also don’t have to venture outdoors to use it.
As part of its energy transition strategy, energy giant Shell plans to shed some of its retail locations, including gasoline stations, to focus more on EV charging sites.
Microsoft has hired Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan, co-founders of high-profile AI startup Inflection AI, and several of their colleagues in one of the strangest deals as the Satya Nadella-led cloud giant continues its aggressive push to attract top talent. Suleyman -- also a co-founder of DeepMind, which Google bought in 2014 to bolster its own AI efforts -- will run Microsoft's newly formed consumer AI unit, called Microsoft AI, whereas Simonyan is joining the company as a chief scientist in the same new group. Mustafa, whose official title at Microsoft is EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI, will report to chief executive Nadella.
DeBoer signed an eight-year deal to replace Saban after Saban retired.
One of Mercedes-AMG's first standalone EVs will be a four-door sedan with a fastback-like roof line, and it will be built on a new architecture.
The North American Finals of Apex Legends have been postponed after hackers introduced cheats during gameplay.
Cooling, breathable fabrics can make all the difference when it comes to a night of sweat-free slumber.
A startup called Interlune — the founders of which include former Blue Origin top employees and an Apollo 17 astronaut — plan to send a harvester to the moon to collect material for the surface and extract helium-3 for use on Earth.
Vrabel was fired by the Titans in January after a 6-11 season.
Alberts replaces Ross Bjork after Bjork took the AD job at Ohio State.
The JRPG-inspired indie game Sea of Stars is getting a three-player couch co-op mode, complete with independent traversal and combat. There’s no release date.
Dollar Tree is scaling back its presence after its acquisition of Family Dollar didn't go as planned.
Spotify is enhancing its audiobooks streaming service with a feature that may be familiar to the app's music consumers: Countdown Pages. Now, that same option will be available to audiobook publishers and authors, the company announced today at the London Book Fair. For audiobooks, the Countdown Pages will allow Spotify's users to pre-save books ahead of their release.