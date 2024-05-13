Harris Elementary briefly placed on lockdown after someone in passing vehicle made gun hand gesture toward campus: Bakersfield PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A southwest Bakersfield school was placed on lockdown Monday morning after someone reportedly drove by the school making a gun gesture threatening to shoot, according to police.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to Harris Elementary School on Garnsey Lane near Mira Loma Drive at around 10:30 a.m. School staff contacted police after a vehicle with two people inside drove by the campus and made a hand gesture of a gun and threatened to shoot.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown and investigators said the reported act was not a credible threat.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

