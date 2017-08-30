Harris County working to shore up weakened levee near flooded creek

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Harris County flood control officials said on Wednesday they are working to shore up a levee that has shown signs of eroding.

The levee along swollen Cypress Creek in north Houston has slumped and "there could be a breach," Harris County flood control official Jeff Linder said in a briefing.

The majority of people living near the levee have already evacuated after a mandatory evacuation was issued on Monday, he said. Areas around Houston received upwards of 50 inches of rain over the last four days as Tropical Storm Harvey hit the region.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)