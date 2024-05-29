Harpursville man sentenced to 20 years for enticing minor for sex in 2020

A Broome County man will spend up to 20 years in prison for trying to entice a 13-year-old to have sex.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo Tuesday handed down the sentence for David Lettieri, 36, of Harpursville, who was convicted by a federal jury last year of enticing the minor to meet him for sex in a Wyoming County park in 2020.

Federal prosecutors said Lettieri traveled from Broome County to meet up with a 13-year-old girl in the Town of Bliss with the intent of having sexual intercourse. Authorities said sexual contact never occurred.

A federal grand jury indicted Lettieri on Feb. 10, 2021 following an investigation by the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office and the FBI. The probe began after the girl's dad alerted law enforcement that his daughter met a 33-year-old man who intended to have sex with her.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the investigation involved a search of the victim's cellphone and Lettieri's Facebook account and phone number.

The girl told investigators her online conversations with Lettieri spanned three to four weeks before he came to meet her. During those conversations, Lettieri allegedly asked the girl to send sexual photos of herself.

Federal prosecutors said Lettieri waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with FBI agents following his arrest on Nov. 4, 2020. Federal officials said Lettieri admitted to knowing the victim, her age, to communicating about having sex and traveling to Bliss to meet her.

A federal jury in the Western District of New York convicted Lettieri last June. He had faced up to life in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul E. Bonanno and Maeve E. Huggins prosecuted the case.

