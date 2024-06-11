Harpersfield Township transportation closer to being normal

Jun. 11—HARPERSFIELD — More normal traffic patterns are becoming a bit closer to reality for people navigating the township as two major traffic projects are winding down.

The Harpersfield Covered Bridge opened for emergency traffic in late April as construction of a roundabout began at the intersection of Route 534 and Route 307.

Recently regular traffic has resumed during certain times of the day, said Ashtabula County Chief Deputy Engineer Tom Partridge. He said the contractors are working on small details of the project, including the installation of electrical lines to the bridge.

Partridge said it is still considered a construction site and the contractor can shut the bridge during the day to work on the necessary finishing details. He said the project could be completed by the end of June if all goes well.

The roundabout construction is also moving along well, said Ohio Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Ray Marsch.

"All the drain items have been installed," he said.

Marsch said the embankments are also nearing completion.

He said large mounds of dirt had to be constructed where the roundabout is to be built.

Marsch said the project is on schedule to be completed by the July 4 deadline.

"Next week you are going to see that [project] coming together," he said.

Residents of Harpersfield Townshio will have the opportunity to use both sides of the Harpersfield Metroparks a little easier than has been the case during the two-year rebuilding of the bridge.

Harpersfield Township Trustee James Pristov said earlier this year that he hopes to have a big celebration near or even on, the bridge the entire project is completed.