Harper, Strickland trade punches, Nationals beat Giants 3-0

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper (34) hits San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland in the face after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An enraged Bryce Harper charged the mound, fired his helmet and traded punches to the head with San Francisco reliever Hunter Strickland after getting hit by a fastball, setting off a wild brawl Monday during the Washington Nationals' 3-0 win over the Giants.

Drilled in the right hip by a 98 mph heater on Strickland's first pitch in the eighth inning with two outs, none on and Washington ahead 2-0, Harper didn't hesitate. The slugger pointed his bat at Strickland, yelled at him and took off.

No one got in Harper's way as he rushed the mound. His eyes were wide as he flung his helmet — it sailed way wide of Strickland, it might've slipped — and they started swinging away. The 6-foot-4 Strickland hit Harper in the face, then they broke apart for a moment before squaring off again. Harper punched Strickland in the head as the benches and bullpen emptied.

Giants teammates Michael Morse and Jeff Samardzija collided hard as they tried to get between the two fighters. Three Giants players forcefully dragged Strickland from the middle of the pack all the way into the dugout, while a teammate held back Harper.

Harper and Strickland were both ejected. They have some history between them — in the 2014 NL Division Series, Harper hit two home runs off Strickland, and the All-Star outfielder glared at the reliever as he rounded the bases after the second shot in Game 4.

Tanner Roark (5-2) struck out six and allowed six hits in seven innings. The NL East leaders opened a nine-game West Coast trip with their sixth win in eight games.

Koda Glover pitched a scoreless ninth to notch his sixth save in seven tries.

Ryan Zimmerman hit his 14th homer, off Matt Moore (2-6) in the second.

Daniel Murphy hit an RBI double in his first game after missing three games due to illness.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: INF Stephen Drew, out since April 12 with a right hamstring strain, was reinstated before the game. The Nationals optioned LHP Matt Grace to Triple-A Syracuse. . Manager Dusty Baker rejoined the team after missing the weekend to attend son Darren's high school graduation.

Giants: Utilityman Eduardo Nunez was evaluated for concussion symptoms after suffering a head injury while scoring on a passed ball on Sunday. He experienced blurry vision but stayed in the game, manager Bruce Bochy said. Nunez hadn't been placed on the seven-day concussion list before Monday's game. The Giants brought in but didn't immediately activate utilityman Orlando Calixte, a possible replacement for Nunez, from Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

LHP Gio Gonzalez (3-1, 2.90 ERA) is 4-4 with a 2.94 ERA in 11 starts against the Giants. Jeff Samardzija (1-6, 4.50) is 2-5 with a 3.83 ERA in 14 appearances (seven starts) against Washington and 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in his last three starts against the Nationals.