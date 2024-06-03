HARP’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center not accepting some species temporarily due to virus outbreak

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has temporarily stopped accepting certain species due to a virus outbreak.

The center will not admit new raccoons, skunks, coyotes, foxes, weasels and mink.

Leaders are monitoring a distemper outbreak, a highly contagious and serious virus affecting a wide range of animals.

“We are taking every necessary step to contain this outbreak and protect our patients,” said Katie Kefalos, director of wildlife rehabilitation. “We appreciate the community’s understanding and support during this challenging time.”

HARP is encouraging pet owners to take the following precautions:

Vaccinate Pets: Ensure your pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations, including the distemper vaccine.

Avoid Contact with Wildlife: Keep your pets away from wildlife and avoid areas where sick wildlife has been reported.

Report Symptomatic Wildlife: If you encounter wildlife exhibiting distemper symptoms (such as coughing, nasal discharge, respiratory distress, and neurological symptoms), report it to local animal control or wildlife authorities immediately. Do not attempt to handle the animal yourself, as this could increase the risk of spreading the disease.

Regular Check-ups: Schedule regular veterinary check-ups to monitor your pet’s health and catch any signs of illness early.

Immediate Veterinary Care: If you notice any symptoms of distemper in your pets, seek veterinary care immediately.

Secure Pet Environments: Keep your pets in secure environments to minimize the risk of exposure to infected wildlife.

If you encounter one of the above species in need, contact an alternative rehabilitation center, the Pennsylvania Game Commission or your local animal control.

