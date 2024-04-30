Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. pleads guilty to shooting at officers

Apr. 30—THOMASVILLE — A man accused of shooting at local law enforcement officers pleaded guilty Monday in the Superior Court of Thomas County.

Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. pled guilty to six counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

According to court documents, Alexander shot at two Thomas County deputies and four City of Thomasville police officers on Bartow Street in Thomasville April 14, 2022.

According to reports, on that day, Thomasville police officers attempted to stop a van that did not have a license plate. The van fled from officers and officers lost sight of it.

Thomas County Sheriff's Office deputies joined in the search for the van and driver. The van was later found abandoned on Bartow Street near Wright Street. Officers found the man believed to be driving the van, identified as Alexander, 18, of Houston, Texas, hiding under a nearby house.

Alexander ran from officers. As officers chased him, Alexander fired numerous rounds from a rifle at the officers, court documents alleged. A Thomas County Sheriff's Office deputy fired back at Alexander. However, he got away.

During another search, officers found Alexander in a nearby shed near Bartow and Fletcher streets. Officers recovered a rifle near the scene.

Alexander was taken into custody by the US Marshals and Thomasville/Thomas County SWAT team later that day. The incident was investigated by The Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Alexander will be sentenced on July 3. The Thomas County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the US Marshals, GBI, Thomasville Police Department and The Thomas County DA's Office for their assistance in bringing this case to a positive resolution.