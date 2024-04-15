Harnett County man charged with attempted murder, arson
Three people and a dog were displaced due to the fire.
Three people and a dog were displaced due to the fire.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
'They hug your arch,' shared one of 92,000+ five-star fans.
This week, we’re looking at how two fintech companies serving the underserved are faring, and more! PayJoy is an example of a company with positive unit economics and a mission to help the underserved. The company’s model is unique: It helps people build credit through pay-as-you-go financing for smartphones.
Donald Trump is floating ideas for his economic team much earlier than in elections past. But he is once again embracing loyalists and well-known figures from the worlds of Wall Street and Washington.
Is it a big deal that Nvidia's stock is lagging?
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates probably won't significantly drop until the spring and summer home-buying season ends. Lock in your mortgage rate today.
The Lakers would ultimately win the game over the Grizzlies by a score of 123-120.
Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is among the three reported finalists for the Brooklyn Nets head coach opening. Budenholzer won the NBA championship in 2021.
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
Fanny packs are back, and this is the one 35,000 five-star fans rave about.
A portable speaker is a great way to listen to music. You can connect them to your phone, computer, or tablet to play your favorite songs on the go.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.
Meta's chatbot in Instagram isn't doing anything Instagram-specific, however. It's the same bot available in all other Meta apps.
She recommends ditching expensive brands and sticking with a tried-and-true favorite from Palmer's.
“We built a full city in the desert, and now, it’s a little too big," an event ticketing expert told Yahoo Entertainment about Coachella.
What does Taylor Swift have in common with a group of improv comedians pretending to be wizards? Dropout's Dungeons & Dragons actual play show, Dimension 20, is getting pretty close to selling out a 19,000-seat venue just hours after ticket sales opened to the general public. When I was playing D&D in the early eighties, I would have never believed that there was a future where people would watch live D&D at Madison Square Garden.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said political critics 'continuously lie' as the giant money manager faces heat in Washington and states like Texas.
For decades, building material companies have shredded old newspapers to create cellulose insulation. People have increasingly turned to e-commerce, and the amount of cardboard boxes has crept steadily upward. Cardboard would seem like a perfect, paper-based solution to the insulation industry’s short supply, except there’s one problem: Corrugated boxes are riddled with contaminants like plastic tape, shipping labels and even metal staples.
The stories you need to start your day: CDC warns of measles spike, the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 trailer and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter