Harmony Science Academy-Midland announces official school mascot ahead of groundbreaking

Apr. 11—MIDLAND — Harmony Public Schools has announced the official mascot for its first campus in Midland, Harmony Science Academy.

The tuition-free, open enrollment charter school has selected Bobcats as its mascot, along with releasing its official logos and wordmarks.

Bobcats were chosen due to being native to the West Texas region, as well as their attributes of independence, intelligence, resourcefulness and tenacity.

The logo features the likeness of a determined bobcat whose silhouette outlines the shape of Texas. A name for the bobcat will be chosen by the campus student body at a future date, a news release said.

Harmony Science Academy Midland is expected to open in the Fall of 2024 in temporary classroom space while construction is underway on is permanent school facilities. A groundbreaking for those facilities is scheduled for April 22. Construction is anticipated to be completed for a fall 2025 grand opening. The land has been donated by Pioneer Natural Resources.

The elementary school will be the first Harmony school in Midland County and the second campus in the Permian Basin Area. The campus will be located at 2501 E. Loop 250 N. in Midland, the release said.

"The groundbreaking ceremony signifies the beginning of a new chapter in educational excellence for the Permian Basin region," said Harmony Public Schools West Texas District Area Superintendent, Dr. Kamil Yilmaz. "This expansion underscores our commitment to providing quality education options for families in Midland."

This school will be part of the TEA-recognized "A" rated West Texas district and will house 200 students from grade levels PreK to Grade 5 in its first year and expand enrollment to 1,500 PreK through 12th-grade students over the next decade.