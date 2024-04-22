Harmony Public Schools renews 'early release Fridays' for staff and students for 2024-25

Apr. 22—Harmony Public Schools will renew its popular "Early Release Friday" program for both students and staff for the 2024-25 school year.

Initially piloted during the current school year, the program concludes the school week for both teachers and students at 1 p.m. each Friday. The program was created to provide Harmony team members additional self-care time during the week, whether that includes spending more time with family, scheduling personal appointments, or simply getting an early start on a relaxing weekend.

Harmony is the largest school system in Texas to offer such a perk, a news release said.

The program has been a popular success since its launch. A February 2024 survey of Harmony staff found that "Early Release Fridays" was employees' second most favorite perk of working for the school system, behind only "helping students achieve."

"Harmony is constantly looking for innovative approaches to improve the school experience for both our students and our team members," Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said in the release. "'Early Release Fridays' has been a big hit with our entire Harmony community. We're excited to continue offering this unique perk."

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony's curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year for students and team members.