Harmony Public Schools to open a second Odessa campus

May 3—Harmony Public Schools is expanding with a third campus within the Permian Basin, establishing a second Harmony Public School in Odessa, intended to expand education opportunities for Permian Basin students.

A groundbreaking is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 7 at the future site, Mission Boulevard and Dr. Emmitt Headlee Street.

Don Evans, former Secretary of Commerce and PSP Chairman, and Tracee Bentley, PSP President and CEO, will be on hand.

The Permian Strategic Partnership announced a $10 million investment to expand the Harmony Public School system in the Permian Basin. The investment will help address the critical need for high-quality seats in Ector County.

Harmony Public Schools is a system of 62 Texas public charter schools that provides rigorous, high-quality education focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Through a caring and collaborative environment, Harmony provides students from traditionally underserved communities the opportunity to excel through project-based learning where they learn the skills necessary to become contributing global citizens.

"Recognizing the fundamental role that education plays in the prosperity of our community, the PSP is dedicated to ensuring every student, regardless of their background, has the chance to thrive," Tracee Bentley, President and CEO of PSP said in a news release. "With this investment, we aim to extend the reach of the Harmony Public School system in Odessa, expanding educational opportunities and fostering the growth of our future workforce and leaders in the Permian Basin region."

As global energy demand rises, the need for access to superior Prek-12 education in the Permian Basin becomes increasingly critical—not only to develop a highly skilled workforce but also to attract and retain top talent from across the country whose children will be enrolled in schools across the region's communities.

"Harmony Public Schools is extremely proud to collaborate again with Permian Strategic Partnership to provide high-quality education opportunities for even more families in West Texas," stated Fatih Ay, CEO of Harmony Public Schools. "Working together, this opportunity will allow Harmony and the PSP to empower even more students to reach their full potential and create a brighter future for our Permian Basin community."

The Harmony School of Innovation Odessa is expected to open in fall 2025.