Harmony Public Schools to hold groundbreaking for state-of-the-art new Midland campus

Apr. 18—MIDLAND — Harmony Public Schools is excited to break ground on a new campus in Midland. The elementary school will be the first Harmony school in Midland County and the second campus in the Permian Basin area. The campus will be located at 2501 E. Loop 250 N. in Midland.

"The groundbreaking ceremony signifies the beginning of a new chapter in educational excellence for the Permian Basin region," Harmony Public Schools West Texas District Area Superintendent Dr. Kamil Yilmaz said in a news release. "This expansion underscores our commitment to providing quality education options for families in Midland."

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled at 1 p.m. Monday, April 22, at 2501 E. Loop 250 N. in Midland.

Harmony Science Academy Midland is expected to open in the Fall of 2024 in temporary classroom space while construction is underway. Construction is anticipated to be completed for a Fall 2025 grand opening. The land has been generously donated by Pioneer Natural Resources.

This school will be part of the TEA-recognized "A" rated West Texas district and will house 200 students from grade levels PreK to 5th grade in its first year and expand enrollment to 1,500 PreK through 12th-grade students over the next decade.

Harmony Public Schools West Texas District is a tuition-free, open-enrollment public charter school system providing high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) for students in PreK — Grade 12 with schools in El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, and Odessa.

Applications for open enrollment for the 2024-25 school year are now open.