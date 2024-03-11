Harmony Montgomery's mom pursues 'first steps' in wrongful death lawsuit

Mar. 11—Crystal Sorey told a judge she plans to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit in New Hampshire after the murder of her 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

Last month, a jury convicted Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, on a charge of second-degree murder after evidence showed he beat the little girl to death in December 2019.

The amount to be recovered in the lawsuit has yet to be determined, Sorey told Judge Beth Kissinger at the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua Monday morning. Sorey must prove that Harmony is dead in order to file the suit.

Sorey must post a $10,000 corporate surety bond as part of the process.

"This is just the first step in filing the lawsuit," she said after the hearing.

Montgomery refused to be transported to the courthouse from the New Hampshire State Prison or appear on video for the hearing. He is being incarcerated for a minimum of 30 years on weapons charges. He has yet to be sentenced on the murder conviction.

Sorey wore a sweatshirt to the hearing that featured a pink heart and the words, "Justice for Harmony."

"Like I said before, justice is only halfway there," she said. "We are still focused on looking for her."

Sorey reached out to Adventures with Purpose to help search the Rumney Marsh in Revere, Mass..

As part of the hearing, Sorey's lawyer, Sheliah Kaufold, needed to present "clear and convincing evidence that Harmony Montgomery is presumed to be killed by some catastrophic event," including Adam Montgomery's conviction.

Montgomery confessed to a "lesser charge of purposely and unlawfully removing, concealing and destroying her corpse," Kaufold said.

Kayla Montgomery, Adam Montgomery's estranged wife and the prosecution's star witness in the murder trial, also admitted to handling the body.

"These acknowledgements by the two people who were last known to have physical custody and care of her should serve as sufficient evidence for the court to accept the presumption that she is in fact deceased," Kaufold said. "No one has seen this child since December 2019, when it is believed that Adam murdered her."

Kissinger wanted a certified copy of the jury's verdict and further information before reaching a decision.

"Everything I do is for her. I can't let people forget," Sorey said. "I can't only let those two be held accountable, because it's not fair and it's not true. The truth needs to be out there and it will eventually happen when I can say all I need to say."

On Feb. 22, a jury of 10 women and two men found Adam Montgomery guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, abuse of a corpse, falsifying evidence and witness tampering.

Kayla Montgomery testified that Adam Montgomery repeatedly struck Harmony after a bathroom accident in the car they were living in on Dec. 7, 2019. Adam Montgomery went to great lengths to hide his daughter's body.

Kayla Montgomery was granted parole last week after Montgomery pleaded guilty on two charges of perjury in November 2022. She reached a fully negotiated plea agreement with the Attorney General's Office that called for her to serve 1 1/2 years in prison.

Sorey wasn't surprised that Adam Montgomery didn't appear. He was present at his trial only for one day of jury selection.

Montgomery is set to be sentenced on May 9.

"We are hoping to have him there for the sentencing, so we can face him," Sorey said. "It is only right. He didn't show up to anything. It is only right that he shows up to find out how long he is going to get."

He is the only one who knows where Harmony's remains are, prosecutors said at his trial.

"You would think he would do one good thing for Harmony by saying where she is," Sorey said. "That is always a hope of mine, but I know we will end up finding her on our own."