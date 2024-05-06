CHESHIRE TWP. — The Allegan County Health Department has confirmed an algal bloom in a lake in Cheshire Township, the department announced Friday.

Samples at Duck Lake have confirmed blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria or harmful algal blooms. A HAB had been suspected, and samples were sent to EGLE and MDHHS for testing and confirmation.

The Allegan County Health Department has confirmed a harmful algal bloom at Duck Lake in Cheshire Township.

Visitors and residents of the lake are advised to avoid water-related activities and keep pets from drinking or going in the lake where the bloom is visible. These recommendations are in effect until testing shows no HABs or the bloom breaks up, ACHD said. Signs will be posted around the lake.

The ACHD recommends not boating or skiing in water with HABs, as it may send water spray into the air.

The department also recommends using caution if eating fish from impacted bodies of water and advises against watering lawns or gardens with water from the lake.

If you or a pet has been exposed to an HAB, shower or bathe immediately. Contact a medical provider or veterinarian.

In Michigan, algal blooms typically occur in warm temperatures, with sun and high nutrient levels. The ACHD said it’s impossible to determine if an algal bloom contains harmful toxins just by looking at it. The department recommends avoiding contact with any body of water covered with algal mats or rafts of algae on the surface.

For more information on HABs, visit michigan.gov/egle.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Harmful algae bloom confirmed at Duck Lake in Cheshire Township