Harlingen man gets $1M bond for fatal shooting

A 20-year-old Harlingen man is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a man found near the city's Arroyo Colorado Hike and Bike Trail.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Cameron Carlos Molina held on $1 million bail, charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Jonathan Albert Trancoso, 19, of Harlingen, officials stated in a press release.

During a hearing, the judge also charged Molina with tampering with evidence, setting bail at $8,000, and marijuana possession, with bail set at $1,500, the press release stated.

At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, residents' calls following gunshots near the arroyo trail near the Business 77 bridge led police officers to Trancoso's body.

"Officers searched the area and located a male lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound," officials said the press release.

During an investigation, officers questioned Molina before arresting him, they said.

Now, officials are turning to residents for help in the case.

"This is an open and active investigation," they said.

Officials are urging those with information in the case to contract the police department at 956-216-5401 or Harlingen Area Crimestoppers at 956-425-8477.