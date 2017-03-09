Harley-Davidson Introduces New Model – And It's Not a Cruiser!

With 2017 Street Rod Harley Takes Step in New Direction

Harley-Davidson has pulled the cover off a new motorcycle that is set to take American motorcycling in a new direction. With standard footpegs (Harley optimistically refers to them as rear-set) and a 27-degree fork rake, it is decidedly not a cruiser.

Powered by the same 750cc liquid-cooled V-twin found in the existing Street 750, the new Street Rod is clearly aimed at responding to riders' decades-old calls for an American standard. Although Harley-Davidson says the Street Rod's targeted environment is urban, it suggests there's even more than meets the eye in terms of performance and handling.

“It gets your attention. And we wanted a chassis to match, sharp handling and aggressive, perfect for urban cut-and-thrust and canyon carving," said Harley-Davidson Chief Engineer Mathew Weber.

To that end, the Street Rod reportedly offers 8-10 percent more torque (depending on market) through the mid-range than on the Street 750, and 18-20 percent more horsepower. No official figures have been offered, but based on Street 750 dyno figures and our own fuzzy math, that suggests the Street Rod will deliver roughly 68 hp at peak (8750 rpm) and 47 lb-ft of torque at 4000 rpm. Pretty decent numbers that – on paper – put it on par with the new Kawasaki Z650.

“The Street Rod’s new High Output Revolution X 750 has got hot cams, gas-flowed heads, more compression and a higher redline,” said Weber.

'Drenched in Harley-Davidson Dark Custom™ styling'

If the name doesn't give it away already, the Street Rod's styling clearly echoes that of the somewhat maligned V-Rod. Blacked-out forks and triple clamps, a speed screen, and dual front discs (!) give the front end a robust feel. The rear is accented with a new tail section, with perforated rear mudguard, and LED taillight and indicators. The presence of 17-inch wheels suggests riders will be able to find good rubber.

"The Street Rod also features a larger volume air box and new dual 42mm throttle bodies, new four-valve cylinder heads and high-lift camshafts, plus a higher-volume exhaust muffler – all designed to increase airflow and efficiency," according to a Harley-Davidson media release. "Compression ratio is raised from 11.0:1 to 12.0:1 and the redline goes from 8000 to 9000 rpm."

The biggest story of the Street Rod, though, comes in its chassis.

