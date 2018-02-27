Harley-Davidson's 115th Anniversary Promises Tons of Fun

Special bikes, long rides home, and a huge, citywide party in Milwaukee are just the start

Harley-Davidson turns 115-years-old this year, and the venerable Motor Company plans to celebrate with a bang. We've seen other big-time anniversaries from Harley before—the 95th, 100th, etc.—and each has been special in its own way. So what makes this year's anniversary so special? A whole lot of things, apparently.

Yesterday, I had the pleasure of talking to Bill Davidson—Vice President of the Harley-Davidson Museum and son of Willie G.—and Harley's Vice President of Marketing Heather Malenshek about the ins and outs of the upcoming 115th anniversary party.

"We've been running these since the 85th anniversary, and our 115th anniversary is going to be different than any anniversary we've done before," Malenshek told me. "In previous anniversaries, we've been more focused on our existing customer base. In this anniversary we want to celebrate motorcycle culture, invite riders and non-riders alike to enjoy the festivities, and really engage people in the sport."

"The great thing about these anniversaries is that they're global in nature," said Davidson. "We invite folks from all corners of the world and all walks of life to celebrate Harley-Davidson and our significant legacy. We're holding events nationally, and this year we're bringing back the cross-country rides home to Milwaukee."

These cross-country rides, the Harley-Davidson Rides Home, will start on Tuesday, August 21 from Seattle, Washington; San Diego, California; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and Portland, Maine. Each ride will snake along the country's highways and byways, through big and small towns, and finally converge on Milwaukee for the big bash on Labor Day weekend.

“The rumble of our Milwaukee 115th Anniversary Celebration will truly be heard across the United States as Harley-Davidson Rides Home launch from the four corners of the country," said Malenshek.

The party itself is a much larger affair than previous years' parties. With the Harley-Davidson museum as the center of the party, events will be spread throughout the city. Along with motorcycle field games, a custom bike show, tattoo artists, live music, local food, and all the other things you'd expect at a big Harley party, the 115th anniversary will feature a whole lot of racing. There'll be a "run what you brung" drag race, Flat Out Friday flat track racing, and—for the first time ever—beach racing along beautiful Lake Michigan on Bradford Beach.