Harley Alcala is back in Chippewa County custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man accused of threatening to shoot up the Chippewa County Courthouse is now back in the Chippewa County Jail. Sheriff Travis Hakes says Harley Alcala was extradited from Texas, where court records show he was staying in a mental health hospital. Hakes says Alcala was brought back here after violating his bond.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were informed in May of last year of a Facebook post from Alcala, where he demanded to see his daughter, threatened a Chippewa County Judge and threatened to shoot up the courthouse. Deputies stopped Alcala’s vehicle on Highway 53 in Chippewa County. They said Alcala refused authorities’ commands to get out of the vehicle and after negotiations for about 30 minutes, Swat deployed pepper balls into the vehicle. Alcala then got out and was taken into custody. Court records show he has a court appearance scheduled for July 31st.

