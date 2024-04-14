Harlem community comes together for Eid celebration

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — More than 30 mosques in Harlem came together for an Eid celebration Saturday, marking the end of Ramadan.

The sounds of African drums echoed through the celebration at the Children’s Aid Dunlevy Milbank Center. Dozens of residents from Harlem’s Muslim community came out to honor the completion of a month-long spiritual journey with prayer and an extravagant feast.

“It’s such a great community event because it’s what many of us do all the time in terms of rallying together, and particularly in this time when we have so many who are in need in the Muslim community that are in our city,” said New York State Senator Cordell Cleare.

Amidst celebrants were dozens of asylum seekers, embarking on their first Eid in a new homeland. Having made Harlem their refuge, they sought solace and camaraderie amongst the neighborhood’s Central and West African population. The celebration served as a reminder of the strength found in unity, and the work being done to make the community stronger.

“There’s a lot of work to be done and we’re all here to do it together,” New York State Assembly candidate Jordan Wright said. “You can see from the beautiful turnout we have here now. It’s a powerful thing, the Muslim community in Harlem is strong and we’re all here to work together.”

Organizers are hoping the strong bonds forged over shared meals and prayers underscore the importance of building a strong community.

