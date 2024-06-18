Harlem Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs caught on video insisting Rep. Jerry Nadler endorsed him

Harlem Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs was caught on video last weekend insisting Rep. Jerry Nadler has endorsed his bid for reelection — even though the longtime Manhattan congressman had days earlier disavowed that claim as false.

The video shows a woman speaking with Gibbs on Saturday as he handed out campaign literature and talked to voters outside an early voting site on 106th St. in his 68th Assembly District, which spans East Harlem.

The unidentified woman is heard telling Gibbs there’s criticism “you take credit for stuff you didn’t do,” a reference to a Daily News report last Thursday revealing his campaign recently sent out mailers to constituents touting support from several prominent local elected officials who haven’t actually endorsed him, including Nadler.

“Are you kidding me?” Gibbs can be heard responding in the video, which was provided to The News by a source on condition of anonymity. “Jerry Nadler endorsed me. Jerry Nadler is older; he forgot he endorsed me … He did endorse me.”

Gibbs, who faces a challenge from local community board chair Xavier Santiago in next week’s Democratic primary election, didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Last week, in response to The News’ report about the misleading mailer, Nadler, 77, called the Gibbs campaign move “outrageous,” said he can’t recall talking to the Assembly member in years — and noted he has actually endorsed Santiago in the 68th District primary.

On Tuesday, a source close to Nadler said it was especially “nasty” for Gibbs to say the congressman forgot an endorsement due to his age. The source said that claim echoed talking points pushed by former New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney during her contentious, unsuccessful 2022 primary challenge against Nadler, a race in which Gibbs backed Maloney.

In a statement responding to Gibbs’ weekend campaign stump remarks, Nadler reiterated he has never endorsed him.

“It appears he has a problem with the truth, as I understand there are multiple other elected officials who he claims have endorsed him that have not,” Nadler said. “Let me be clear: Neither I nor my office have spoken to him at all, period.”

Besides Nadler, The News’ report last week revealed Gibbs’ campaign mailer touted support from Gov. Hochul, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, even though none of them have endorsed him, either. In a statement, Gibbs’ campaign said last week he “regrets any errors” in his mailer.

Gibbs’ race is among a handful of primaries in next Tuesday’s election that are expected to be competitive.

The 68th District race has taken on outsize importance as Gibbs is being backed by some of the city’s most prominent Black politicians, including Mayor Adams, while Santiago has the endorsements of Nadler and influential Manhattan Rep. Adriano Espaillat.