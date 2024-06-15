Harford sheriff to announce update in Rachel Morin case Saturday

The Harford County Sheriff’s department will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Saturday to provide an update on the investigation into the murder of Rachel Morin — a Bel Air mother whose body was found on the side of a hiking trail in August.

On Aug. 5, Morin was reported missing by her boyfriend after she had not returned from a walk. The 37-year-old mother of five was later found dead in a drainage ditch alongside the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air.

Less than a month after Morin’s death, detectives matched DNA from the scene to DNA found in an investigation in California where police say an unidentified man is wanted for residential burglary and assault.

Security footage from the California home showed a shirtless man walking out of a front door. Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department were unable to identify the man but have created numerous sketches and profiles of the suspected offender.

