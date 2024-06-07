Harford Mall shooting suspect still at large; police increase financial reward

Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a shooting at Harford Mall on Sunday evening. The financial reward has been increased to $5,000, Bel Air Police announced Friday.

That’s a $3,000 increase from the original up to $2,000 offer that Metro Crime Stoppers made for information on suspect Wesley Lyons Jr., a 35-year-old Edgewood resident who is accused of shooting Richard Williams, a 42-year-old Edgewood resident, in the leg and hand at the mall last weekend.

The extra funds from Bel Air Police were added to the original sum from Metro Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit that offers compensation for information on alleged criminals around Baltimore.

“He’s still out on the loose and we are still searching for him,” Bel Air Police spokesperson Keith Smithson said Friday.

Williams was taken by helicopter to a Baltimore trauma center with gunshot wounds. He remains hospitalized in stable condition as of Friday, Smithson said.

According to police, family issues may have resulted in a fight between Lyons Jr. and Williams at Harford Bounce, a children’s party venue in the mall, which led to the 4 p.m. shooting. However, police did not say whether the two were related. Lyons Jr. was attending a birthday party at the mall that day, police said.

Two women were with Lyons Jr. during the shooting, according to police. The two women identified by police as Lyons’ mother Lisa Gregg, 60, of Edgewood, and his girlfriend Lateia Green, 37, of Middle River, were taken into custody Sunday night after being found inside the maroon SUV that police say may have been used during the crime. They were found in the car outside a Harford Square Drive home in Edgewood. Lyons Jr. was not with the vehicle.

Both women were arrested and charged with accessory to first-degree attempted murder. They are being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond, Bel Air Police said. Lyons Jr.’s father, Wesley Lyons Sr., urged his son to turn himself in earlier this week.

Previously, Lyons Jr. has pleaded guilty to multiple prior drug, theft and armed robbery counts, according to electronic court records. He was also charged with felony gun and drug charges last year, according to Delaware State Police.

Anyone with information on the suspect, his whereabouts or the crime is eligible for the now up to $5,000 reward. Tips can be made anonymously by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at (866) 756-2587 or online at metrocrimestoppers.org. The investigators can also be reached at (410) 638-4500.