Hardy County man sentenced on federal firearms, drug charges

Mar. 19—ELKINS, W.Va. — A Moorefield man was sentenced Monday to 16 years in federal prison for methamphetamine and firearms charges.

William Albert Flinn Jr., 45, pleaded guilty in August 2023 to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

According to court documents and statements made in court, during a methamphetamine sale in Hardy County, Flinn showed the buyer an assault rifle. Investigators then executed a search warrant at Flinn's home and found 383 grams of meth, the assault rifle and cash.

Flinn will report for five years of supervised release following his sentence.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force investigated.