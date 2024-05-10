‘Hardworking man’ leaving for work is killed by co-worker in ambush, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of ambushing and killing his co-worker as he left his house, law enforcement said.

Kevin Brown, 25, was arrested May 9 in connection to the May 1 shooting death of 50-year-old Fidencio Romero, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

McClatchy News was unable to locate attorney information for Brown.

Romero was “just a hardworking man going to work” when he was ambushed, Gonzales said. Romero worked for a “major company” located near the airport for 30 years, according to the sheriff.

Gonzalez said 13 shots from an “AK-47 type weapon” were fired at Romero as he sat in his car outside of his home, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Houston.

Investigators believe a work disagreement between Romero and Brown led to the fatal shooting, the sheriff said.

Brown was arrested on a murder charge by members of the Harris County Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, according to the sheriff.

“This is yet another tragic, senseless act of violence,” Gonzalez said.

