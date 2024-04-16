Hardin County grandmother arraigned on first-degree murder of grandson, bond reduced

Outside of the Hardin County Correctional Facility on April 15, 2024 in Savannah, Tenn.

Amy Brasher, 56, of Hardin County, was arraigned on Monday afternoon on first-degree murder charges in the killing of her three-year-old grandson the day after Christmas.

Brasher's bond, originally set for $500,000, was reduced to $250,000.

She is charged with the first-degree murder of her grandson Carson Brasher. Her husband Jeff Brasher, who was present in court for his wife's arraignment, is charged with felony child abuse and neglect.

The couple had legal custody of Carson at their home in Saltillo, according to the court, while Carson's mother, Kimberly Jones, was away attending rehabilitation, according to her interview with WKRN-TV.

More: Tennessee grandmother Amy Brasher charged in 3-year-old's death the day after Christmas

Jones was told that Carson had "slipped and fallen in the bathtub" and succumbed to his injuries.

Indictments instead note that Amy Brasher had abused Carson and, premeditatedly, took his life.

Officials pronounced his death on Dec. 26 after being found unresponsive.

Investigators have yet to release a motive or a cause of death.

A 'significant reduction' in bond

Amy Brasher, in an orange jumpsuit and blue reading glasses, sat before Judge J. Brent Bradberry in Hardin County Circuit Court.

Her attorney Mariah McCallister asked for a "significant reduction" in bond, suggesting $75,000.

Morgan Reynolds, the assistant attorney general handling the case, said such a reduction would be "a slap in the face, not only to the victim but to the family and the justice system as a whole."

"There's still a dead three-year-old," Reynolds said.

In justifying the reducing, McCallister asked the court to consider Amy's lack of prior criminal history, her 43-year-long residence of Saltillo in Hardin County, her inability to work due to an injury in her back, and her lack of an independent financial resource.

Amy Brasher's older brother Dennis Smith testified to the court on his sister's behalf as to why her bond she be reduced.

Stating that all of their immediate family reside in Hardin County, she has "nowhere else to go."

He says that upon hearing her charges of first-degree murder, he was "floored" and devastated," adding that she wouldn't be a danger to society if released.

"That's not Amy," he said.

Noting her lack of prior criminal history, Smith shared that "she just never got in trouble" and "not even so much as jaywalking."

Judge Bradberry set Amy Brasher's bond for $250,000.

In addition to her bond being reduced in half, and at the request of the state, she is to cooperate with GPS monitoring at her expense.

Judge Bradberry considered her nearly lifelong residency and strong familial ties to the area in trusting that through GPS monitoring, she will attend her scheduled court dates.

A stipulation to what is otherwise no restriction to Amy Brasher's travel with the monitor, Reynolds noted that the week the couple was indicted, they were on an international cruise, and because of this, Brasher is to surrender her passport.

Mark Donanhoe, a prominent criminal defense attorney out of Jackson, represents Jeff Brasher, while McCalister represents Amy Brasher. The Donahoe Firm is collectively representing the Brashers.

Both Jeff and Amy Brasher will have their next court date on Aug. 5.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Hardin County grandmother arraigned on first degree murder charges