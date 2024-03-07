A Hardee’s fan favorite is making a comeback — but not for long. Here’s what to know

A Hardee’s fan favorite is back by popular demand, along with some new offerings.

The Philly cheesesteak angus burger and the Philly cheesesteak breakfast burrito returned to Hardee’s restaurants nationwide this week, the Tennessee-based burger chain said March 6.

The offerings, made with “sliced ribeye, fire roasted onions and peppers and melty cheese,” were a hit among fans and sold out in 2023, according to the restaurant.

The Philly Cheesesteak Angus Burger returned to Hardee’s alongside the Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito, according to the burger chain.

The Philly cheesesteak lineup is available for a limited time, though the chain didn’t say for how long.

They’re not the only items joining the menu. Hardee’s also debuted the new breakfast wraps, available in four varieties:

Sausage, egg and cheese

Bacon, egg and cheese

Egg and cheese

Sausage, egg and gravy

“Our Philly Cheesesteak menu was a huge success last year, as was the launch of our all-new lunch wraps this year, we know breakfast wraps will quickly become a hometown favorite,” Chris Bode, president of Hardee’s, said in a news release.

Customers can buy two breakfast wraps for $5, according to the release. Pricing information for the Philly cheesesteak lineup wasn’t immediately available.

Find your nearest Hardee’s here.

