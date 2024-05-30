Hardee County fire burns 1,700 acres, about 80 percent contained

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly 2,000 acres in Hardee County continue to smolder and burn on Thursday, as the land has been aflame since Wednesday evening and crews continue to work on containment.

“We responded heavy because of the low humidity,” said Patrick Mahoney with the Florida Forest Service. “Right now, it looks like it’s just going to be a long night with the crews out there and the terrain is being difficult, having to go through multiple pastures, and with the pits out here as well.”

The fire grew hundreds of acres in just hours Wednesday night, but officials said it’s under control.

“Initial units on scene reported a quick, fast-moving brush fire,” said Hardee County Fire Rescue Operations Chief James Simpson. “There was no reported structures in danger at the time. Just a large, fast-moving fire.”

According to Hardee County Fire Rescue, no neighbors nor firefighters were injured.

“This size incident exceeded our capabilities,” Simpson explained. “That’s why we called in numerous outside agencies. Polk County was on scene, Fort Meade Fire Rescue, East Manatee and DeSoto provided standby for us as well.”

Now, a burn ban is in place for Hardee County.

“It’s not a matter of being inconvenient, it’s about safety for everybody,” Simpson said. “In all honesty, you’re putting a lot of lives in danger, because one little spark is going to cause potentially a large wildfire as this would be, per se.”

On Thursday, the Forest Service plans to fly over the fire to get an exact size measurement and drop water on any flames.

