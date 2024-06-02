‘Hard for all of us;’ Family hosts balloon release to honor 2 men killed in motorcycle crash

Dozens of people gathered to remember the two Dayton men who were killed in a motorcycle crash last weekend.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the families of Shawn Norman and Clarence Weatherby hosted a balloon release at the intersection where they were killed.

Around 9 p.m. on May 25, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to Main Street (SR-48) and Philadelphia Drive on reports of a motorcycle crash.

When crews arrived on scene, Shawn and Clarence were pronounced dead. The pair were best friends and brothers-in-law.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, an SUV turned left on Philadelphia Drive and struck the motorcycle.

Chris Norman, Shawn’s brother, said the pair always spent time together.

“Every Saturday you’d find them together, about once a week you’d see them together either on a Friday or Saturday,” Chris said.

Family members, co-workers, friends, and neighbors attended the balloon release.

One of Shawn’s longtime colleagues said he would miss seeing him every day.

“He’d mess with you and get you smiling and going again,” the co-worker said.

While their families are still grieving, they said there is a sense of peace knowing the pair is together.

Shawn and Clarence’s wives shared sentiments about their husbands.

“Shawn was a happy person, he had a smile on his face that was beautiful,” La Shanna Norman said.

“I love you Clarence, I love you Shawn, from the bottom of my heart,” Loletha Weatherby said.

Shawn’s funeral will take place at the House of Wheat at 9 a.m. on June 9.

Family told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that Clarence will be buried in Washington D.C.

