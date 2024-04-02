‘Hard landing’ kills skydiver at Florida airport, cops say. Cause investigated

A mishap at a Florida airport ended with a skydiver falling to his death Monday, April 1, according to police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

DeLand police suspect it was a “skydiving accident” and continue to investigate the cause. Deland is about a 40-mile drive north from Orlando.

“Officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport at 2:26 p.m. Monday after a male skydiver suffered a hard landing,” police said in a news release.

“The male, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Investigators have not said whether the victim was an experienced skydiver.

It happened at Skydive DeLand, a skydiving destination based at the airport, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

The company — one of the region’s “leading tourist attractions” — caters to novices in need of lessons and experienced skydivers who use its “full-service Drop Zone,” according to Skydivedeland.com.

