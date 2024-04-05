A hard freeze watch was issued for several areas outside of Tucson from Saturday night to Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was issued for: Cochise County, Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper Gila River Valley.

Jim Meyer, meteorologist for the weather service in Tucson, said the hard freeze watch would not affect Tucson.

A hard freeze is when temperatures reach below 28 degrees. Meyer said it's unusual to have temperature's that low this time of year. Typically, these areas will see their last freeze of the season, below 31, around this time, not a hard freeze, according to Meyer.

The warning was primarily out of precaution for those in the beginning of growing season.

"Since we are expecting a hard freeze below 28 over there and since their growing season has already started with some things, we went ahead and issued the warning for that, even though they do get hard freezes a lot over there in the wintertime."

The hard freeze watch comes after a cool weather system which Meyer said would come through pretty quickly. While they did not expect a lot of rain to fall, he said the cool air behind it would probably push.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory was in affect for Tuscon from 8:00 a.m. Friday to 9:00 p.m. There was a 30% chance of rain on Saturday night with high temperatures in the 70's Friday and Sunday but dipping down to 62 degrees on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hard freeze watch in affect for Cochise County and nearby areas