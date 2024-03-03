‘Hard decision’: Brandywine, Alpine Valley announce season closures

**Related Video Above: Northeast Ohio ski resorts were working through low snowfall totals back at the start of January.**

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Ski season, we barely knew you in Ohio.

Sunday is the last day to come out and ski and snowboard at Sagamore Hills’ Brandywine and Chesterland’s Alpine Valley, the Vail Resorts-owned spots announced on social media.

“We can no longer compete with the low snow levels and adverse weather in the short-term forecast. It was a very hard decision, but today is the last day,” Brandywine General Manager Jake Campbell wrote on Instagram.

Can you buy recreational marijuana in Michigan and bring it back to Ohio?

Similarly, Alpine Valley’s Senior Operations Manager Jay Kurz had this to say about Sunday’s season closure: “Thank you for your patience with the short-notice announcement. Our intention was to stay open as long as we could, which meant evaluating the terrain daily.”

Those looking to squeeze in some last runs can do so through 8 p.m. at Brandywine and 7 p.m. at Alpine Valley.

Brandywine’s neighboring resort Boston Mills, also owned by Vail Resorts, is still open this week with the annual Winter Carnival date now announced for March 9. A closure date has not yet been announced for Boston Mills.

The skiing/board season started off slowly this season, with Northeast Ohio seeing a roller coaster of temperatures. Last year, too, was a similar story.

LeBron and Savannah James are just as sad about the closing of the Akron Outback as you

“A lot of people think, ‘It’s 32 degrees, flip a switch and we have snow made,’ but it’s a combination of humidity in the air versus the temperature,” Campbell told FOX 8 last March, explaining the resorts’ snow-making process. ” … Basically, we really need those lower 20s and that’s when we can make good snow — but unfortunately, it has been preceded by a lot of 65 degrees, rain.”

Find out more about Boston Mills’ hours and passes right here.

Snow Trails in Mansfield (not owned by Vail) plans to have their end of season party on March 9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.