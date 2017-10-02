Hard choices for Syrian industrialists in ruins of Aleppo

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Angus McDowall

AMMAN/ALEPPO, Syria (Reuters) - When Syria's civil war came to the industrial city of Aleppo in 2012, two textile makers had to choose whether to stay or move their businesses away.

Nine months after fighting in Aleppo ended, the struggle of the one who stayed in the city to reopen his factory shows why the other will not return yet from the security of neighboring Jordan.

Restoring the Aleppo industries that have for decades underpinned Syria's economy is vital if President Bashar al-Assad is to turn battlefield success into a fuller return of state power.

Moustafa Kawai, who remained in Aleppo, moved his cotton-weaving machines to a temporary site but now has workers clearing his battered factory of debris to reopen it.

"Our biggest problem is electricity. There are also very few workers because everyone's in the army. Sanctions affect the work. Customers can't come here. Transferring money is difficult. It's hard to buy spare parts," he said.

Mahmoud Akkad, a carpet manufacturer who like many Aleppo industrialists left Syria during the war, faces no such problems in Jordan where he has rebuilt his plant and kept up exports to old customers around the world.

"What do I benefit if I want to set up a factory and there is no safety," he said, explaining the benefits of moving to an industrial zone in a country unaffected by Middle East turmoil.

The International Monetary Fund estimated last year that Syria's economy had shrunk by 57 percent during the conflict and its manufacturing sector by 77 percent.

The war has since gone better for Assad as his army and its allies pushed rebels from Aleppo and other enclaves near important cities, and Islamic State from energy fields.

Growing confidence is evident in a new banknote bearing Assad's face for the first time and in Damascus holding its once-annual trade fair after a long hiatus.

But the war still dominates Syria's economy, even where the fighting has stopped. Most Aleppo factories were destroyed, badly damaged or looted.

Their workers fled as refugees or became combatants. Despite a new power line to the city, there is little electricity, leaving people reliant on expensive diesel generators. Water must be pumped electrically.

Fighting continues outside Aleppo. The army and allied militias who control the city operate checkpoints that some Syrians say demand bribes to let goods or workers pass, a charge the military denies. Travel outside the city means using narrow roads to bypass rebel territory and more checkpoints.

Western sanctions make foreign trade much harder, hindering the purchase of new equipment and payments for commercial deals. Although the government urges industry to return to areas where it has regained control, some businessmen say it is not doing enough to bring them back.

INCENTIVES

Fares Shehabi, the head of Aleppo's chamber of industry, said that since the fighting ended, the number of factories and workshops had risen sharply.

Before the war there were 65,000, he said. When the rebels left in December there were 4,000. There are now 6,000, he said, attributing the rise to returning industrialists who are restarting their businesses.

But Shehabi, a supporter of Assad who has been sanctioned by the European Union for backing the government, is also critical of its reconstruction policy.

"There are some incentives but not enough," he said during an interview, citing tax deductions and reduced customs tariffs for industrial imports for all Syrian customers as things the government has done.

There were no specific incentives offered for Aleppo. "They should treat us like a devastated area... we don't have the level of administration that is needed to really save this industry, to make it run again," he added.

In Jordan, Akkad said the Syrian government had encouraged him to return and he said he hopes to do so eventually. "It all depends on the circumstances improving," he said.

He has built one factory that produces most of the same range of rugs and carpets he once made in Aleppo and is also investing in a new $5 million plant to make yarn.

Some of his most skilled weavers followed him to Jordan and few others remain in Aleppo. "Only five percent of my workforce have remained... Most headed to Germany, to Turkey," he said.