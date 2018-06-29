“Hard to believe it’s over”: The last days of an American dairy farm

Since 1970, more than 90 perfect of all U.S. dairy farms have closed due to low milk prices and industry restructuring. Recently, a corporate decision by Walmart led to the shutdown of a three-generation family-run dairy farm in Kentucky.
