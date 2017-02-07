Harambe-Shaped Hot Cheeto Sells for $99,000 on eBay

Someone with an apparently deep love for tragic gorilla Harambe has reportedly agreed to pay nearly $100,000 for a single corn snack that sort of looks like him.

In the single craziest example of Harambe fever that has spread internet-wide since the primate was killed by zoo officials in May, someone appears to have bid $99,900 for a gorilla-shaped Flamin' Hot Cheeto on eBay.

Bidding on the spicy cheese corn snack began at $11.99 on January 28 and ended early Tuesday morning with the astonishing winning bid.

The listing showed a picture of the Cheeto, which resembles a gorilla in profile, side-by-side with Harambe climbing a tree.

Seller valuestampsinc wrote of the surprise find in the product description:

"I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla. This item is one of a kind! It measures up to about 1 1/2 inches in length. This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included. This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!"

The seller, who lists a home base of Burbank, California, did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

Likewise, the person willing to spend nearly $100G on a Cheeto was not immediately identified.

