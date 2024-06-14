Happy with Vero Beach City Council for not replacing Humiston Beach boardwalk?

Just like that, another something that made Vero Beach special was written off by its City Council.

It took only 30 minutes, with only one objection, from the grandson of the city’s first mayor, for the council to watch a staff presentation and vote 4-0 not to replace the cement boardwalk at Humiston Park.

Instead, to save about $800,000, the city would demolish what's left of the boardwalk, undermined during Hurricane Nicole in 2022, and build a sidewalk on the west side of the dune.

Bottom line more important than tradition

Just like that, nearly a century of Humiston boardwalk history was gone.

At 11 a.m. in a fairly empty council chambers, it was easy to forget the untold thousands of residents and tourists who used the boardwalk daily for decades.

In this half hour on a Tuesday morning in 2024, the city’s bottom line was more important.

While acknowledging finances were a challenge, former Mayor Tony Young, at the meeting to discuss another issue, lobbied for the boardwalk.

“I grew up on the beach, underneath the boardwalk, by the boardwalk,” said Young, a retired Army colonel currently working to build a permanent review stand and World War II tribute at the city’s Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary.

“(The boardwalk is) part of the fabric of Vero Beach,” said Young, who co-chaired the city’s centennial celebration in 2019.. “It is a part of who we are.”

Vero Beach boardwalk dates to Waldo Sexton

The Press Journal published this picture of the boardwalk at The Municipal Beach Park, now Humiston Park in Vero Beach, on Friday, March 3, 1939. A subsequent cement boardwalk was undermined by Hurricane Nicole in 2022, and Vero Beach City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday June 11, 2024, to install a sidewalk instead of rebuilding a boardwalk.

The first mention I found of the boardwalk in Press Journal archives was in 1937. It quoted Waldo Sexton, who built The Driftwood nearby, as saying he wanted to build a pier and boardwalk from what’s now Beachland Boulevard to “Ocean Front Park” — presumably Humiston, just south of The Driftwood.

On March 3, 1939, under the headline, “Scenes at The Municipal Beach Park,” was an image of a wide wooden boardwalk, with benches and a large pavilion. The Junior Chamber of Commerce had built dressing rooms to complement showers at the park.

Over the decades, numerous advertisements targeting tourists touted the park and its boardwalk.

Charles Gollnick, the city’s head lifeguard, made special note of it in a Press Journal column Aug. 9, 1956.

“We have one of the very few boardwalks in Florida, 522 feet long, with plenty of width for promenading, and wide benches,” Gollnick wrote. “Not only that, notice the next time you’re on it, how high it is so that people can readily see what their youngsters are doing in the water.”

Benches: from meeting places to gossip centers

By 1960, there were plans to extend the boardwalk. A Press Journal article said umbrellas and the breeze made it comfortable for "visitors and homefolk alike" to use the boardwalk's "long and substantial green benches as meeting places, resting places and gossip centers."

I took my grandparents to the boardwalk. I walked it on my beach route, usually seeing it crowded.

The reality is, as Young noted, a sidewalk won't have the same view or ambience, no matter how nice the city tries to make it. He recommended the middle ground — a wooden-style boardwalk for about $1.5 million (compared to about $2 million for a cement one).

Lack of FEMA funding poses challenge

After seeing this image and others, Vero Beach City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday June 11, 2024, to replace the cement boardwalk at Humiston Park with a sidewalk, citing lower costs. The first boardwalk, a wooden one, was built in the 1930s at Humiston Park.

But council members ― Vice Mayor Linda Moore was not present ― balked.

It turns out the Federal Emergency Management Agency would reimburse the city less than $300,000 for the boardwalk. Installed in 1973, its design life had expired, FEMA told the city.

The city has many other projects to fund, City Manager Monte Falls said, noting staff recommended the sidewalk at $709,000.

Council members suggested the vast majority of park and boardwalk users are tourists and non-city residents, yet only the 17,000 residents in the largely built-out city are responsible for the park and others. In the past, leaders in the county, which has grown to about 175,000 people, have refused to contribute.

In 2022, after the city tried to get a $450,000 county Tourist Development Council grant for a two-story lifeguard tower at Humiston, the County Commission ratified a years-old policy prohibiting municipalities from even applying for the grants.

Defeatist attitudes can't cut it

Humiston Beach is seen on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Vero Beach. Vero Beach City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday, to not replace the cement boardwalk at Humiston Park which was damaged during Hurricane Nicole in 2022. Instead, to save about $800,000, the city would demolish what’s left of the boardwalk and build a sidewalk on the west side of the dune.

Two years later, the city has a $1 million-plus problem, one that, since at least the 1930s, when it was made of wood, has lured tourists to the beach: the Humiston boardwalk.

Now that it's 2024, the county, to sustain a goose laying golden tourism eggs, should help.

And, instead of having a defeatist attitude, the council should meet with the county — publicly — to request help with the boardwalk and replacing sand on the beach in front of city property.

If the county doesn’t want to play ball, would you blame the city if it started charging non-city residents to enter its parks and use its boat ramps?

The private sector ― businesses and individuals ― also should rally for the cause as it did in 2015, when GoPlayVero raised money for playground equipment at the park.

Young raised $650,000 for the World War II tribute. And, nothing against the tribute — it will be an important part of our community ― but I'd guess the boardwalk might get as many visitors in a month or two as the tribute might get in a year.

In Sebastian, leaders are seeking $1 million in state grants to rehabilitate a building the city owns on the Indian River Lagoon and renovate Riverview Park. The city has committed more than $1 million to match those grants.

Will Humiston boardwalk removal start slippery slope?

Humiston Beach is seen on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Vero Beach. Vero Beach City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday, to not replace the cement boardwalk at Humiston Park which was damaged during Hurricane Nicole in 2022. Instead, to save about $800,000, the city would demolish what’s left of the boardwalk and build a sidewalk on the west side of the dune.

Why hasn't Vero Beach done the same thing in an effort to save its legacy boardwalk?

Or are city leaders resigned to retreating from the Atlantic Ocean?

Will future leaders cite the retreat as a precedent the next time the Conn/Jaycee Park boardwalk washes away?

Us old-timers have seen some of our favorite maritime establishments ― from the ice cream shop near Conn Beach to Jack Baker’s Lobster Shanty ― torn down for private residences or clubs.

At least those were privately owned. But closing a public boardwalk that dates to the 1930s?

Ironically, Councilman Taylor Dingle earlier Tuesday talked about the importance of city identity and history. He suggested the city have a flag like the one he saw in a 1956 downtown parade picture. The flag had a flower and the words, “The Hibiscus City, Vero Beach, Fla.”

Dingle brought his wife to the podium, and the two displayed a replica of the flag, one they’d made.

While I initially thought his presentation would be a waste — the city has many more pressing issues — Dingle proved me wrong. The timing was perfect.

Indeed, the history and character of our community are irreplaceable.

They’re worth investing in.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman.

