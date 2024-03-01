Happy Texas Independence Day: Facts to know about March 2 celebration

Texas Independence Day is on Saturday, March 2.

Did you know Texas was its own country at one time? Yep, from 1836 until statehood was granted in 1845, Texas was known as the Republic of Texas.

Do you know why we celebrate Texas Independence Day on March 2? And how about this, do you know the Texas state tree? It's one we find rampantly in El Paso.

If you're from Texas but the only sure thing you know is that the Lone Star State has a great slogan — everything is bigger in Texas — here is some information you might find handy if you are socializing this weekend.

When is Texas Independence Day 2024?

Texas Independence Day is a state public holiday celebrated on March 2 every year. It also marks Texas Flag Day and Sam Houston Day as special observances.

What is Texas Independence Day?

Texas Independence Day commemorates the signing of the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836. Inhabitants of Texas proclaimed independence from Mexico and established the Republic of Texas with the signing of this declaration by over 59 delegates, according to nationaltoday.com

In some cities, the day is celebrated with children's events, re-enactments and cook-offs.

How to celebrate Texas Independence Day 2024 in El Paso

There are no specific events commemorating the day, however, the Magoffin Home celebrates a great El Paso, Texas family with monthly programming.

So how about learning how four generations of the Magoffin family made pudding in a cooking class from 10 a.m. to noon March 2 at the Visitors Center, 1117 Magoffin Ave. Class is $5; reserve your spot at 915-533-5147, ext. 1006.

What is Texas State Flower

The bluebonnet is the official Texas state flower.

Around this time of year, El Pasoans are not thinking about bluebonnets but about poppies and celebrating those.

What is Texas Pledge of Allegiance

Texas has had a pledge to its flag since 1933, but it took 70 years before Legislature required the state's schoolchildren to recite it along with the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag.

It goes: Honor the Texas flag; I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible.

What is Texas State flag?

A Texas state flag waves in the wind, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Texas flag is known for its prominent single white star against a blue background and two other horizontal white and red stripes. It is commonly called the Lone Star flag, and its colors are derived from the United States flag.

What is Texas state tree?

The official state tree of Texas is the pecan tree, which can be found in orchards in the valleys of El Paso. You've missed out if you've never seen a pecan tree get a good shake for its pecans.

The Ramirez Pecan Farm, at 13709 North Loop Drive in Clint, should be one of your top places to get pecans in the Southwest. You can buy all kinds of pecan-centered goodies, including breads and pies.

The pecan tree (Carya illinoensis) was designated the official state tree of Texas in 1919 (the pecan was also adopted as the state health nut and pecan pie is the official state pie.

Speaking of pecans, there's a neat festival taking place this weekend in Mesilla, New Mexico.

The original Pecan Festival returns for the third annual year, March 2-3, at the Historic Mesilla Plaza in Mesilla, New Mexico. The festival hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday along Calle de Principal.

Celebrate this important crop in the New Mexico area with a day of delicious food, including fresh pecan pies, live music and fun activities for all ages. There will also be local and regional artisans and food, including alcohol vendors representing local vineyards and breweries.

Park along the one-way streets or at the Town of Mesilla parking lot, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla. Free admission. Information: 575-323-0027; www.nmpecanfest.com

