Happy International Women's Day

Whether you're participating in the national A Day Without a Woman strike or just need a little reminder of the importance of gender equality, here are 20 quotes for International Women's Day.

Wednesday is International Women’s Day, an annual day of recognition set aside to create awareness around the social, cultural and economic advancement of women. This year's theme is “Be Bold For Change.”

"Each one of us — with women, men and non-binary people joining forces — can be a leader within our own spheres of influence by taking bold pragmatic action to accelerate gender parity," International Women’s Day organizers wrote on their website. "Through purposeful collaboration, we can help women advance and unleash the limitless potential offered to economies the world over."

This year's celebration is a bit different. Women across the country will take bold action and participate in walkouts, rallies and marches for A Day Without a Woman, a protest organized by the ladies behind the wildly successful Women’s March on Washington this past January.

Regardless of your plans for Wednesday, get inspired with these 20 quotes on women, feminism and gender parity.

“To all the little girls who are watching, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.” — Hillary Clinton

“A woman is like a tea bag – you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“The question isn’t who’s going to let me. It’s who’s going to stop me.” — Ayn Rand

“I myself have never been able to find out precisely what feminism is: I only know that people call me a feminist whenever I express sentiments that differentiate me from a doormat.” — Rebecca West

“I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.” — Audre Lorde

“Though we have the courage to raise our daughters more like our sons, we’ve rarely had the courage to raise our sons like our daughters.” — Gloria Steinem

“I am tough, I’m ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay.” — Madonna

“When a man gives his opinion, he’s a man. When a woman gives her opinion, she’s a bitch.” — Bette Davis

“The thing women have yet to learn is nobody gives you power. You just take it.” — Roseanne Barr

“Feminism is the radical notion that women are human beings.” — Cheris Kramarae

“We move forward when we recognize how resilient and striking the women around us are.” — Rupi Kaur

“If particular care and attention is not paid to the ladies, we are determined to foment a rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice or representation.” — Abigail Adams

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” — Alice Walker

“If we want equal rights for women, then men have to step forward.” — Emma Watson

“You have just one life to live. It is yours. Own it. Claim it, live it, do the best you can with it.” — Hillary Clinton

“A woman without a man is like a fish without a bicycle.” — Irina Dunn

“I am an example of what is possible when girls from the very beginning of their lives are loved and nurtured by people around them. I was surrounded by extraordinary women in my life who taught me about quiet strength and dignity.” — Michelle Obama

“Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom. It’s about liberation. It’s about equality.” — Emma Watson

“Feminism is an entire world view or gestalt, not just a laundry list of women’s issues.” — Charlotte Bunch

“If feminism has receded in visibility and prestige, it is precisely because its vision of life’s goals and rewards has become too narrow and elitist.” — Camille Paglia

