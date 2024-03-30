Happy Easter Sunday! Why it's in March this year, brunch restaurants, closed stores, more

Easter is Sunday, March 31, 2024. Score photos with the easter bunny, find Easter brunch spots and more

Easter weekend is here and there is plenty of celebration around the Sunday holiday.

Not everyone knows the meaning behind Easter, and bunnies and basket are at the top of many shopping lists.

If you have question, don't be concerned. There's plenty of answers on what Easter is, tips for boiling eggs, where to eat brunch, what stores are closed, getting pictures with the Easter bunny and more.

Shop Easter Sunday: Your favorite retail store may be closed. Here's what's open March 31

Here's what you need to know:

When is Easter 2024?

Easter is on Sunday, March 31, 2024, for most Christians, predominantly Catholics and Protestants, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. However, for Orthodox Christians, it falls on Sunday, May 5, according to Greek City Times.

The dates differ because most Christians use the Gregorian calendar, originally introduced in 1582, while the Eastern Orthodox Church uses the Julian calendar, introduced in 45 BC.

What day is Easter Sunday this year?

In 2024, Easter falls on Sunday, March 31, for most Christians.

Why is Easter in March this year?

The date for Easter varies each year depending on the Gregorian calendar. Easter typically occurs between March 22 and April 25, falling on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.

What is Easter?

Easter is a religious, Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his death, according to the World History Encyclopedia. Jesus of Nazareth died from crucifixion under the orders of Roman magistrate Pontius Pilate on Good Friday.

As recorded in all four Gospel accounts, when some of the women who’d followed Jesus to Calvary arrived at the tomb on Sunday morning, now recognized as Easter Sunday, to prepare the body for proper burial, the rock had been rolled away and the tomb was empty, according to Harvard University.

However, the holiday as we know it today is about much more than the religious meaning. It's also about the Easter bunny, Easter egg hunts, parades and more.

What is the meaning of Easter?

Easter is the Christian holiday that follows Good Friday, according to chrisianity.com.

Easter is a celebration of the day Jesus was raised from the dead. The website explains the holy day marks Jesus' victory over sin and death, as well as points ahead to a future resurrection for anyone who is united to Jesus by their faith (Romans 6:5).

Easter brunch restaurants near me

Looking for last-minute Easter brunch reservations? Visit indystar.com for some options.

Easter brunch 2024: You're not out of options yet for an Easter brunch. These restaurants still have openings

Grocery stores closed Easter Sunday 2024

Not all grocery stores are created equal. Some will be closed for Easter. Visit indystar.com to see which grocery stores are open on Sunday.

Stores closed Easter Sunday 2024

Some customers may be surprised to find their favorite retail stores are closed for Easter. Visit indystar.com to see which retail stores are open March 31.

Easter ideas for boiling eggs

Trouble boiling the perfect egg? No worries. Visit indystar.com for a 7-step guide. It's eggs-cellent!

Easter bunny photos near me

Anyone looking for a place to have a picture of their kids or pets with the Easter Bunny can find a list of locations at indystar.com.

Where to shop Easter baskets near me

Do prices seem higher? Here's why costs may be on the rise for Easter chocolate. But, these locations may help you find cheap Easter baskets:

Pottery Barn Easter Baskets: According to the Pottery Barn website, the company offers a range of Easter products from baskets and liners to home décor to plush toys to basket stuffers. In the baskets and liners category, a range of colorful, and creative baskets are bound to grab one's attention. From quilted baskets to long-eared bunny buckets, options are plentiful and affordable. Prices begin at $9 and go up to $80, depending on the item. Free shipping is also available.

Target Easter Baskets: According to the Target website, Easter baskets are available in-store and online. The company has many to choose from ranging from woven to character-themed. Prices begin at $1 and reach over $20, depending on the item.

Walmart Easter Baskets: For those hoping to save a little bit more money, Walmart is also a good option for cheap, cute and fun Easter baskets. Prices start at $3 and go upwards depending on the design, color and quality of the product, according to the Walmart website.

How many chocolate bunnies are made each year?

Over 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies are produced each year, with 60 million consumed in the U.S. alone, according to Piece, Love & Chocolate.

Can I recycle Easter eggs, grass? How to dispose of holidy waste

Those Easter baskets have gone from being filled with delicious candy and toys to a wasteland of plastic Easter eggs and shredded fake grass. Now what? Visit indystar.com to see how you can keep from filling up the landfill.

When is Easter 2025?

Easter 2025 will fall on Sunday, April 20, according to CalendarDate.com.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer for Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Easter 2024: When is it, where to shop baskets, bunny photos and more