Happy birthday Ohio! Here are 10 weird Ohio laws, from illegal whaling to dyeing bunnies

"Gavel" is a public sculpture by Andrew F. Scott set in a pool outside the Ohio Supreme Court building in downtown Columbus.

March 1, 2024, marks Ohio's 221st birthday.

That's right: the Buckeye State was officially granted statehood on March 1, 1803 — 27 years after the United States declared independence from Britain and 16 years after Delaware became the first U.S. state.

And what better way to celebrate a birthday than by digging up some wacky laws from the state's history? Just don't toast to the Buckeye State if Santa sold you the booze — that's illegal. We took a look at Ohio's history and discovered some puzzling pieces of legislation.

10 of the strangest Ohio laws

Here are 10 weird Ohio laws you might have heard about, some from decades ago and some from as recently as 2023.

1. If your dangerous animal escapes, you have to report it to the authorities within one hour

This law was actually created in the 21st century. An Ohio Revised Code from 2006 requires that the "the owner or keeper of any member of a species of the animal kingdom that escapes from the owner's or keeper's custody or control and that is not indigenous to this State or presents a risk of serious physical harm to persons or property" must report the escape to the authorities within one hour. So yes — if your slow-moving sloth gets loose, you still have to call it in.

2. It is illegal to fish for whales on Sundays

The Ohio Revised Code has an extensive conservation of natural resources chapter, but this piece of legislation has lived in infamy. Why is there a piece of legislation protecting Ohio's non-existent whale population? We don't know.

3. Bakeries can't sell loaves of bread that weigh less than 12 ounces

There are a surprising number of rules in Ohio statute about bread, which went into effect in 1989. Essentially, bakeries can't sell loaves of bread that weigh less than 12 ounces, and they must be sold in increments of two ounces from there. The loaves must also be labeled with the weight and business information.

None of this applies to rolls or "fancy bread," as defined by the director of agriculture.

4. Carrier pigeons are granted legal protection

Under a 1953 law, it's illegal to shoot, kill or maim an Antwerp or homing pigeon unless you're the bird's owner. You also can't catch or detain them if there's a stamp or band identifying the owner.

5. Women are prohibited from wearing patent leather shoes in public

In a bizarre Cleveland city ordinance, it was declared women shall not wear patent leather shoes in public to prevent men from seeing up the woman’s skirt in the reflection of the shoes.

Legal drinking age and stolen fish: 5 weird Ohio laws you probably didn't know existed

6. No one may be arrested on Sunday or on the Fourth of July

An Ohio Revised Code passed in 1953 says: “No person shall be arrested during a sitting of the Senate or House of Representatives, within the hall where such session is being held, or in any court of justice during the sitting of such court, or on Sunday or on the fourth day of July.”

7. Dyeing rabbits or baby chicks is prohibited (so is raffling them off as a prize)

In Ohio, rabbits have been granted legal protection. Per legislation put into effect in 2023 (yes, you read that year right), you can’t "dye or otherwise color" rabbits, baby chicks or ducklings. You're not allowed to sell, raffle or give them away, either.

8. You cannot eat a doughnut while walking backwards on a city street

This is rumored to be a piece of legislation originating from Marion, Ohio. Real or not, play it safe and remember to always eat your doughnuts while walking forward, not backward.

9. It is illegal for more than five women to live together in a house

Ohio joins a list of other states that fall under a "brothel myth," or the idea that the state prohibits a bunch of women living in one house as a means to prevent prostitution. More than that, the law crushes the dreams of sorority girls everywhere.

10. It is illegal to leave chewing gum in public places in Cleveland

Hanging on the coattails of the anti-gum law in Singapore that made global headlines, Cleveland has a law prohibiting people from leaving chewing gum in public places.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Happy birthday Ohio! To celebrate, here are 10 of the weirdest Ohio laws