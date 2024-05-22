Happy 70th Anniversary KREX!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — On May 22, 1954, broadcasting pioneer Rex Howell launched Western Colorado’s first TV station – KREX TV. It was the only TV station on the Western Slope for 25 years carrying programming from ABC and NBC, while primarily the CBS affiliate. It is now the primary CBS and FOX affiliate. On January 20, 2008, a fire engulfed the station and KREX lost five decades of irreplaceable photographs, files and tapes of Western Colorado history. By August 10, 2009, KREX moved into the newly constructed media building with the original tower still next to the building. KREX 5 is proud to be Western Colorado’s first and still most watched TV station. Since the beginning, KREX 5 continues to strive for broadcasting excellence… ‘Coverage You Can Count On’ and ‘First on the Western Slope’. We hope to bring the western slope many, many more years of news coverage.

