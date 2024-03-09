What happens if voters in Illinois elect a dead candidate?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Voters head to the polls in less than two weeks, but one race in a Central Illinois County is bringing up some rare election rules.

In Morgan County, Circuit Clerk Julia Anderson is on the ballot for re-election with a primary. Anderson died last month.

The state’s rules dictate the election will continue with Anderson’s name on the Morgan County Republican primary ballot. If Anderson wins the race, local party officials will appoint someone to that spot on the November ballot.

“In this case, it would be the Republican Central Committee of the county will have until August 22 to fill that vacancy and nomination,” Illinois State Board of Elections spokesperson Matt Dietrich said.

If the other candidate in the race for Circuit Clerk, Jenny Bonjean, wins, then the election will continue as normal.

A similar case also happened this election cycle in happened in Christian County. One Republican candidate for Coroner, Michael Assalley, passed away in January.

Assalley will not appear on the ballot, however. Election officials said a spouse or a similar legal entity can file a petition to withdraw in the case of a candidate’s passing, so long as it’s before county officials certify the ballot.

The Illinois primary election is March 19.

