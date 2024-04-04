What happens to students' meals if the Newberry charter conversion plan passes?

The vote on whether to convert Newberry’s three public schools to public charter schools begins this week amid many still-unanswered questions.

Since launching a campaign in February to convert public schools in Newberry — Newberry Elementary, Oak View Middle and Newberry High — to public charters by 2026, Education First for Newberry has come under scrutiny for a lack of definite guarantees. There are still many things that have not been solidified, including the plan for food service programs if the schools were to become charters.

ACPS spokesperson Jackie Johnson said in an email that if Newberry Education First plans to run its own food service programs in the converted charter schools, all food service equipment purchased with food service funds must be removed from the schools, which she said was confirmed by the state. These food service dollars come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and are administered through the Florida Department of Agriculture.

Johnson said a recent inventory by food service staff showed that replacing food service and dining room equipment at the three schools — such as freezers, ovens and dish machines, among other items — would total about $889,617. Some of these items were purchased just last year for Newberry schools, she said.

She also said there are other expenses funded through food service dollars such as smallware — pans, pot holders, scoops and other cafeteria items — which food service staff estimate could cost an additional $50,000 to $100,000 to replace for all three schools. Another example of an extra cost is the software system used in all cafeterias.

Any items built into the infrastructure or purchased with district dollars, such as walk-in freezers, would remain at the schools. However, the district’s system that monitors the freezers and alerts staff if temperatures drop, would have to be removed.

Johnson also mentioned additional staff expenditures that food service dollars fund. For example, she said, a custodian at each school is funded by food service. There are also two technicians funded by food service — one HVAC expert and one for other equipment — who install and repair their equipment.

Additionally, Johnson previously told The Sun that all Newberry Elementary students are currently eligible for free meals regardless of family income under part of the district's Community Eligibility Program, which would not continue if there's a switch to charter, as the school would no longer qualify.

Joel Searby, Education First for Newberry board member, told The Sun over email that as a community-based public charter, Newberry Education First would have the option to contract with the district, contract with a third-party provider or run its own food service program.

In order to build a viable proposed budget, he said, the budget contemplates contracting with the district. However, final decisions will be made through the charter application process and negotiations with the district if the schools were to convert.

On March 27 Searby told The Sun in an email that the conversion plan keeps current food service staff employed and that federal funds provide a large portion of food service funding.

“We are confident in the leaders of these schools to make the most financially responsible decision to ensure all children are fed,” Searby wrote in an email Tuesday.

When asked over email, Searby confirmed he has heard that if Newberry Education First doesn’t use the district for food service, all equipment purchased with food service funds would have to be removed from the schools. He said the district hasn’t communicated this directly to the group, though.

If the schools are converted, Searby said, they will “have mature, productive conversations about equipment and supplies and come up with a fair and equitable solution to these questions,” and any equipment — food service or other — would be negotiated during contract conversations with the district.

He said there has been concern that ACPS will “’go nuclear" and take everything it can, but also said Newberry Education First “[doesn’t] believe they will be that petty.”

Johnson’s idea of negotiations, however, is different.

“There are federal rules that our Food Service team must follow when using the federal dollars,” she wrote in an email. “The district cannot just turn over equipment purchased with those dollars to a charter school, nor could we provide it at a cost significantly lower than its value. The district is required to retain the value of that equipment — either by keeping it or by selling it at a price that reflects its fair value. This is not something that can be bargained away during negotiations between the district and charter operators.”

Current numbers in Newberry Education First's proposed budget don't account for extra expenses that would be incurred if the charter schools don’t utilize the district for food service.

“Our budget contemplates working with the district,” said Searby in an email. “There are a lot of factors including number of students on free and reduced lunch, special federal and state food programs and many other details that are unique to each school. We are confident in our ability, just like the hundreds of charter schools around the state, to provide healthy food to all students.”

Additionally, Searby said that since charter schools are public schools funded by taxpayers, they would be entitled to surplus equipment, furniture or other supplies not being used by the district. Newberry Education First would leverage this opportunity where appropriate, he said, to use things not currently in use by the district to help Newberry schools.

Johnson confirmed this statement by explaining that surplus can be requested by a charter school just like any other school can; however, there are rules to declaring surplus items (considering the item’s value and usability, among other requirements). Johnson said it’s unlikely that much of the cafeteria items funded with food service dollars at the Newberry schools would fall into that category. Most of it could be used in other district schools, she said.

Voting begins at the three schools on April 5 and continues April 8-12.

