What happens to my pension when I die?

No-one likes to think about what happens after they die, but there are some topics you just can’t afford to avoid.

This is especially true when it comes to your pension.

After all, you’ve spent your life working hard to amass that money, so if the worst happens you want to ensure it goes to the people you care about.

For most private pension schemes your remaining pot can be passed on to your beneficiaries. For the state pension, it’s a little more complicated.

Here, Telegraph Money takes you through what you need to know:

The first thing to remember is that different pensions have different rules. For example, private pension payments are not the same as state pension payments. Even the type of private pension you have will be a major factor in determining what happens after you die.

What is a beneficiary?

A beneficiary is the person or people who will receive your pension funds when you die.

Sue Loveridge, financial planner at Quilter said: “This can be anyone you want, though is typically a spouse, your children or other dependents.”

Exactly who benefits tends to be dictated by what is known as an “expression of wishes”.

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “This form allows you to name who you would like to receive death benefits. Administrators and trustees will refer to them when dealing with your pension.”

It’s crucial to keep your ‘expression of wishes’ forms updated to ensure your plans are carried out. However, recent research from the Money and Pensions Service showed that one in five people didn’t know who they’d nominated to receive any of their private pensions.

Ms Morrissey added: “If these are not kept updated there is a risk your benefits could, for example, get paid out to an ex-partner rather than your current one. This can cause huge financial pressures.”

It’s vital to revisit these forms following key life events, such as marriage and divorce, to make sure the right person benefits.

What happens to my state pension when I die?

Your state pension will usually stop when you die. However, if you leave behind a wife, husband or civil partner they may be able to receive some of your allowance or get an uplift to theirs. Various factors affect this such as your age, whether you die before or after state pension age, and if they remarry or form a new civil partnership before they reach state pension age themselves.

If your partner reached state pension age before April 6, 2016, they may be able to increase their own state pension or inherit extra payments based on your National Insurance record. If you deferred your state pension and hadn’t claimed it when you died, they could inherit this too.

If they reach state pension age after this, the rules are less generous. They can’t top up their state pension (unless they’re a woman and meet certain conditions) or receive your deferred amount if you died before claiming it. However, they might still be able to inherit some of your state pension, subject to certain conditions. There are lots of things to consider.

Jackie Spencer, head of money and pensions policy and strategy at the Money and Pensions Service said: “If you die, your civil partner or spouse may be able to increase their basic state pension by up to £156.20 a week [increasing to £169.50 from April 2024]. This is dependent on what they are receiving as their basic state pension and your National Insurance contributions. They will also need to be over state pension age.

“If you are not married or in a civil partnership when you die it may also be possible for your estate to claim up to three months of your basic state pension, which will go to the beneficiaries. This is only if you had not claimed your pension.

“There may also be some other money in the form of additional state pension, a protected payment, or extra state pension, or lump sum. This depends on whether you were in a marriage or civil partnership before 6 April 2016 and some other criteria.”

The Government provides a useful tool that you can tailor to your circumstances.

What happens to my workplace pension when I die?

When you pass away, what happens to your workplace pension depends largely on the type of scheme you are part of – and the rules that govern it.

In a “defined contribution” pension (sometimes called a “money purchase scheme”), you build up a “pot” with your contributions and those from your employer that is then invested for you. The size of that pot when you retire determines the level of income you can get.

Ms Loveridge said: “If you die before drawing this pension, the whole pot can usually be passed on to your beneficiaries.”

While a defined contribution scheme doesn’t have to be linked to your employment, it often is.

Tom Selby, the head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said: “If you have a defined contribution pension, such as a Sipp (self-invested personal pension), you can nominate as many people as you like to inherit your retirement pot, or portion of your pot.”

How will my beneficiary receive my private pension if I die before I draw it?

Your beneficiary will generally need to contact your pension provider and inform them you have passed away.

If you died before you drew it they will have a choice to make: take it as a lump sum, use it to buy an annuity or run it as a beneficiary drawdown.

What happens to my drawdown pension when I die?

When you reach normal pension age (currently 66), you have the same options – withdraw it as a lump sum, use it to buy an annuity or continue with a drawdown. If you opt for a drawdown pension, you can take money from your pot as and when you need it. Meanwhile, the rest of the amount stays invested and continues to gain value.

If you die, your beneficiaries will have access to your pension and they have the same options. However, some funds do not allow beneficiaries to drawdown savings in the same way as the original owner so they may have to transfer your fund to a provider that does.

What happens to my annuity when I die?

An annuity plan converts your pension savings into a guaranteed income for a set amount of time, or for life. Your beneficiaries’ options will depend on what you chose when you set it up, so it’s something you should think through carefully.

If you purchased a single life annuity, payments generally will stop when you die. However, you can select add-ons that provide continuing payments for a set period or a lump sum to your nominated beneficiary.

Some people purchase a joint life annuity, which provides regular payments for them and someone else. Usually this is your spouse and lasts until you both die, but it can also be a child until they reach the age of 23. Payments will usually cease afterwards.

What about final salary pensions?

The rules are different for final salary pension schemes, also known as “final salary schemes”, where the pension is based on your salary and how long you’ve worked for your employer. They are becoming rarer these days but around 700,000 people across the UK still have one.

What happens when you die will depend on the terms of your pension, which may differ depending on the provider. Different professions are also part of different pension schemes that come with their own rules, such as the police, the NHS and teachers.

Your plan may continue to pay out to a spouse, dependant children, disabled child of any age or others who are financially dependent on you. Your plan may also include other benefits that will be paid to a beneficiary as a lump sum, such as a death in service benefit. However, this will also be determined by your provider.

You should check with your provider to make sure you’re happy with what you’re leaving behind. Commonly, if you have no dependants, all payments will stop when you die.

FAQs

Inheritance tax – what rules apply?

Inheritance tax doesn’t usually apply to your pension as it’s not considered part of your taxable estate. If you die before the age of 75 your beneficiaries won’t usually have to pay income tax either. This is as long as the money is accessed within two years.

If the money is accessed after that, or you die after 75, they’ll have to pay their normal rate of income tax.

Previously, there was an additional tax charge for anything beneficiaries received from a pension over the Lifetime Allowance of £1,073,100. This was removed from April 6, 2023.

However, they will still need to pay income tax on anything they receive over this amount. This applies to a lump sum too, where they’ll pay income tax on anything over £268,275.

Can I use a pension to reduce inheritance tax?

As your pension won’t be subject to inheritance tax this can be a good way to avoid it when passing on money to your beneficiaries. This is particularly useful if you have a large estate, now that the lifetime allowance has been abolished

Dean Butler, managing director of retail direct at Standard Life, said: “Despite ongoing speculation, the Government has so far stayed clear of reducing or abolishing inheritance tax. While this will come as a disappointment to some, there are other ways to protect the money you hope to pass to your loved ones.

“Pensions are perhaps chief among these – as well as being incredibly tax efficient, it’s a little-known fact that most sit outside your estate and so they’re not liable for inheritance tax. Following the removal of the lifetime allowance, people have the ability to save significant sums and benefit from tax-free growth of their savings within a pension.”

How do I choose who inherits my pension?

You will generally pick your beneficiaries when you join a pension scheme. However, you can change your mind at any time. Just get in touch with your provider, either by phone, post or logging on to your online account. It won’t cost you anything and you can change them whenever you like.

If you don’t name anyone, your pension provider will make a decision. If you have a next of kin it will generally go to them. If you don’t, it becomes part of your estate – and liable for inheritance tax.

What other pension beneficiary rules are there?

You can pick anyone as your beneficiary, whether it’s a partner, relation or friend. You can also opt to leave it to a charity.

When the time comes, your pension won’t be part of your estate – so it’s not covered by your will. Your provider isn’t legally bound by your wishes, but will take them into account.

Should I decide what to do with my pension myself?

Ultimately, the decision is yours. However, be aware that pensions can be complicated at the best of times, particularly when it comes to passing the pot on to others. Once you’re gone your loved ones could be restricted by the choices you’ve made.

It’s always worth considering professional advice to ensure your pension wealth is passed on in line with your wishes.

