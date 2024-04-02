What happens next if 'yes' or 'no' vote wins Tuesday night?
Investors will soon learn whether Peltz has succeeded in his push to shake up Disney's board.
Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid is expected to play Tuesday night versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has been sideline for two months with a meniscus injury.
Devotees say these affordable classics are spring and summer staples — and you can even buy 'em in bulk.
Neither the LSU men's or women's basketball team have been on the court for the anthem for the past several years.
The Titans guaranteed $55 million to Sneed after trading for him.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
The fediverse -- the name for the social network made of interconnected servers, like Mastodon and others -- got another boost of legitimacy Tuesday as the @Potus (President of the United States) account on Instagram Threads shared its first federated post. The account operated by Biden's team published a message regarding the president's support of reproductive freedom on Threads, Meta's up-and-coming Twitter/X competitor. In short, the term refers to interconnected servers running social networks which can all talk to each other.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.
Elton Sawyer said the race winner "rolled early" on the final restart at Richmond.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
Former Red Sox president Larry Lucchino, who helped lead the team to three World Series championship, died at 78.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
Porsche is testing a new electric SUV to slot in somewhere above the Macan EV; this is either a Cayenne EV or the three-row K1. We have some thoughts about that based on what the camo is telling us.
On Tuesday Amazon launched a new service called Deadline Cloud that lets customers set up, deploy and scale up graphics and visual effects rendering pipelines on AWS cloud infrastructure. The new service, which is geared toward the media and entertainment industry, was timed for the National Association of Broadcasters conference in Las Vegas that kicks off later this month. Using Deadline Cloud, customers in media and entertainment as well as architecture and engineering can use AWS compute to render content for TV shows, movies, ads, video games and digital blueprints, said AWS GM of creative tools Antony Passemard.
"They are not faceless. They are not nameless," World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés said. "The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing."
Rondo won NBA titles with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.
Rivian has a challenging year ahead — and the first quarter is off to a tepid start. Rivian did signal that it plans to make roughly the same number of EVs as it did in 2023. Rivian plans to shut down its production lines for weeks in the second quarter so it can make upgrades that should help it lower the cost of building its EVs — another critical challenge it must overcome if it hopes to remain a relevant player and stay in the game long enough to bring its next-generation R2 EVs to market in 2026.
The stories you need to start your day: Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, NCAA women’s Final Four and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
More than 25,000 Amazon shoppers say it's creamy and long-lasting: 'Love the color, love the richness,' one raves.
Ronel Blanco entered Sunday with seven career starts and had never gone longer than six innings in a game.