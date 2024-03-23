If all goes as planned, a spectacular and potentially dangerous event will be seen in Ohio on April 8. All should make an attempt to experience, enjoy and safely view the total solar eclipse.

Proper eye protection will be key.

Why will the eclipse be so dangerous?

Indiana and Ohio are among the states expecting large numbers of visitors for the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Where ever you are in Indiana, you'll want to have your protective eclipse glasses for viewing the sun.

The sun is incredibly bright and directly looking at it for anything longer than a few seconds can result in damage to the back of the eye. The ultraviolet and short visible wavelengths can overwhelm the cells in the retina (back of the eye) and if those cells are exposed to super-intense light for too long of a time (anything longer than a few seconds) then those cells can be permanently damaged.

If those cells are permanently damaged then an individual will lose some extent of their central vision.

It's not just a theory. TikTok’s ties to Chinese government are dangerous.

Due to the hours-long duration of an eclipse, individuals may innocently glance at the eclipse for a few seconds at a time, but then repeatedly make glances this over the course of the event.

These glances add up and by the end of the eclipse someone may have viewed the eclipse for a minute or two and put their eyes at significant risk.

Why is the 2024 solar eclipse so special?

It will be the first total solar eclipse observable within Ohio in 218 years.

The entire eclipse will occur over 2.5 hours and begins as the moon approaches and then centers over the sun.

People view and photograph the March 20, 2015 total solar eclipse visible from a narrow strip of land on the archipelago of Svalbard, Norway.

Totality occurs when the moon is perfectly aligned with the sun, a period of approximately 3 minutes, and it is safe to view the eclipse without any eye protection. The moon will then begin to move away from the sun.

Other than the period of totality, all other stages of the eclipse are considered partial eclipses and are very dangerous to view without protection.

I met my foster son's mom. She changed how I think about addiction.

Which eclipse glasses are safe?

The good news is that with some simple precautions, such as wearing eclipse glasses labeled with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 12312-2 which states that the device complies with the eclipse viewing standard.

With these glasses you can safely and comfortably look at the full sun or partial eclipses for as long as you would like. It turns out that they are too dark during totality which is why they can be removed – as you will not see anything.

The City of Dripping Springs, Texas is preparing for the solar eclipse with a set of larger than life glasses on display at Veterans Memorial Park this month.

Unfortunately, opportunists can manufacture products that claim to meet the eclipse standard but actually do not. Here are a few ways to best assure you are purchasing and have appropriate eclipse glasses:

Review the reputable vendor list on the American Astronomical Society website.

Once you purchase a pair, inspect them for any scratches, holes, or tears in the lenses – if present then do not use.

If intact then place them on and look at a bright light bulb in your home or your cell phone flashlight – you should barely be able to see it.

If that seems to be the case then use them to view the sun – you should be able to comfortably view the sun for an extended period of time. If you have your eclipse glasses from 2017 and they are not damaged, then they will still work.

Other safe viewing options include welding filters with shade numbers 12 to 14 or indirect viewing options. Never use binoculars or a telescope without proper filters as these can condense the light delivered to the eye and which can result in rapid eye damage.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

How do you know if your eyes are damaged from the eclipse?

If you think that you have suffered damage to your eyes following the eclipse then please consult with your eye care professional. There is no known cure for eclipse induced damage to the back of the eye, but there are known and easy ways to prevent this from happening.

Dr. Aaron Zimmerman is a clinical professor at Ohio State University College of Optometry.

I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to view this awe-inspiring event. It is very safe to view with the proper precautions. We want to preserve our eyes and the eyes of our children so that they maintain great vision for Ohio’s next total eclipse in 2099.

Dr. Aaron Zimmerman is a clinical professor at Ohio State University College of Optometry. This column originally appeared in The Columbus Dispatch.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What happens if you look at 2024 solar eclipse? How to keep eyes safe