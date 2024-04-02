What happens if I leave the scene of a car crash? Here’s what Kansas, Missouri law says

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was allegedly involved in a major multi-vehicle collision on Saturday in Dallas, according to reports.

Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said the accident took place around 6:25 p.m. after drivers of a Chevrolet Corvette and Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane of the North Central Expressway.

The Lamborghini was rented out to Rice, according to reports by Fox4 Dallas TV journalist Amelia Jones, while the Corvette is registered in Rice’s name, per a Dallas Morning News report.

The drivers “lost control,” according to Lowman. The Lamborghini hit the center median wall, causing a chain-reaction collision with a total of six vehicles.

Lowman said the occupants of the Lamborghini and Corvette “all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.” It remained unclear Tuesday whether authorities had determined if Rice was inside one of the two high-end cars when the wreck occurred.

Leaving the scene of a car accident without exchanging information with other drivers involved is classified as a hit and run, according to Texas law, and can lead to fines or imprisonment.

Kansas and Missouri have similar laws. Here’s what those laws in Kansas and Missouri say about fleeing the scene of a car accident:

What happens if I leave the scene of a car accident?

Residents face different penalties in Kansas and Missouri if they leave the scene of a car crash.

Drivers in Kansas are required to give information, such as the driver’s name, address and registration number after an accident, according to Kansas statute 8-1604. If they don’t and they leave the scene, they can be charged with a class A misdemeanor if the damage is under $1,000.

If the damage is more than $1,000 or the accident causes a serious injury or death to a person in the other vehicle, then they can be charged with a level, 5, 6 or 8 felony, according to Kansas statute 8-1602.

The offense of leaving the scene of an accident in Missouri is a class A misdemeanor or a class E felony if the following occurs, according to Missouri statute 577.060:

Physical injury was caused to another party

Over $1,000 in damage was caused to the property

The driver had previously been found guilty of any offense in violation of section 577.060

What should I do if I hit a car?

You will need to report that you hit a car to the police. If you don’t, you can be charged with a hit-and-run, according to both Kansas and Missouri law.

If you do hit a car, here’s what you need to do, according to Kansas City-based law firm Kevin McManus Law:

Find the operator or owner of the vehicle and give that person the name and address of the operator and the owner of the vehicle that hit the car.

Take pictures of the damage.

Talk to anyone who was around the scene and get their names and statements on what they saw.

Leave a note with the name and address of the driver and owner of the car that hit their car. The note should also include what led to the collision.

The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff, Jesse Newell and The Star-Telegram’s James Hartley contributed to this report.